Military intelligence helped deputy suspected of bribery to leave country ‘at request of another structure’

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) confirmed that it helped the Kyiv City Council deputy Vladyslav Trubitsyn, who is suspected of taking bribes, to leave the country, the investigative project Schemes reported on May 31.

HUR’s spokesperson Andrii Yusov explained that military intelligence assisted the deputy from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party Servant of the People at the request of another security or military structure, which he refused to further identify.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies accused Trubitsyn of taking a bribe of Hr 1.39 million ($38,000). The deputy has failed to appear in court.

Schemes reported that on May 13, the deputy left Ukraine for Poland using a letter from the HUR’s head Kyrylo Budanov.

The letter, dated Jan. 27, 2023, appealed to the head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko to help Trubitsyn and four other people to cross the border, claiming they are going on a business trip abroad.

After Trubitsyn failed to appear in court for the second time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPU) requested on May 30 to add Trubitsyn to the international wanted list.

HUR’s spokesperson emphasized that at the time of the crossing, there were no such restrictions placed on Trubitsyn.