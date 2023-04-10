Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Member of Parliament: Verkhovna Rada votes to return bonuses for military personnel

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2023 5:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers stands on a BMP during a training as Russian-Ukrainian war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 07, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has approved returning Hr 30,000 ($800) bonuses for soldiers "regardless of the tasks assigned to them or the areas of service," the lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 10.

After Russia's full-scale invasion started in 2022, Ukrainian soldiers, the Territorial Defense fighters, and police received an extra Hr 100,000 ($2,700) per month if they served in a designated active combat zone and an extra Hr 30,000 ($800) if they were stationed outside active combat areas. But in February 2023, the bonus system was changed, resulting in personnel who served outside an active combat zone getting no bonus at all.

According to Honcharenko, the Hr 30,000 bonuses were returned not only to the military but also to the State Emergency Service employees and police. Ukraine will make these payments until the end of the martial law in the country, the Member of Parliament said.

Later the same day, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that according to the approved amendment, Ukraine plans to return the military bonuses by reducing salaries for civil servants and management of state-owned enterprises.

However, to return the allowances, the Ukrainian parliament will most likely need to change the state budget as reducing civil servants' pay to ten minimum salaries is "a tiny saving," according to Zhelezniak.

"Even 2% (cutback) of the planned expenses will not be enough. Let me remind you that we were spending Hr 2.7 billion daily on payments to the military. That's why I wouldn't say so unequivocally that it (the bonus) was returned," added the lawmaker.

Ukraine changes combat bonus system, soldiers warn it might lower morale
An overhaul of how the military determines bonus pay may cause more harm than good, six servicemen from multiple brigades told the Kyiv Independent. This change, which came into force in February, takes away the money that many service members need to both support their families and get vital milit…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
