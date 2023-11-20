Skip to content
Mediazona confirms identities of over 37,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova November 20, 2023 5:49 AM 2 min read
A man digs a grave near tombs of Russian soldiers at a cemetery in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region on March 23, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open-source research, the Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 37,052 Russian soldiers who have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since the previous update on Nov. 3, the names of nearly 1,300 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties. The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, news in regional media, and reports by local authorities.

The number of obituaries the media have been tracking increased drastically in the last few weeks, with about 100-110 cases of killed soldiers discovered daily.

This increase is connected with the attempts of the Russian army to take Avdiivka, according to Mediazona: "We see dozens of obituaries indicating this place of death, others are also obviously related to Avdiivka, even if the place of death is not specified."

In the latest update, 14 names were added to the list who had the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher, "nearly setting an all-time record," according to Mediazona. A "similar increase among officers is reminiscent of the losses sustained in the summer of 2022, coinciding with Ukraine’s initial use of long-range HIMARS missiles. The recent growth may be tied to Ukraine receiving ATACMS."

Most of those high-ranking officers weren't killed in strikes on headquarters, but on the front lines, usually as commanders of battalions or Storm Z units, a private military company created by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander
Key developments on Nov. 19: * Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander * Ukrainian teenager deported to Russia returns to Ukraine * Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol * Russian attacks on Kherson injure 6, including 2 kids * Defense Ministry: Russia has lost 7,000 troops over…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Olena Goncharova
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
