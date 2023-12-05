Skip to content
Media: Ukraine hits several Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2023 6:18 PM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck several Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea with drones early on Dec. 5, Hromadske media outlet reported, citing its anonymous sources in law enforcement.

One of the facilities targeted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the country’s military intelligence agency (HUR) was the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosiia, Hromadske’s source said.

There are about 30 fuel tanks on the territory of the facility, which provides fuel for the Russian military, the source said, adding that the consequences of the Ukrainian attack were "quite significant."

Russian Telegram channel Baza previously reported that two drones had attempted to strike the oil terminal at around 5 a.m. Moscow time. However, according to Baza, Russian air defenses shot down both drones and their debris allegedly fell on the facility’s territory.

On the same morning, the SBU also hit a Nebo-M radar system near the village of Baherove in eastern Crimea, as well as a military helicopter parking lot, a P-18 Terek radar complex, and the control system of the Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile units elsewhere in the peninsula, another source told Hromadske.

Kyiv hasn’t issued any official comments on the alleged drone strikes in Crimea.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier that its forces had intercepted 41 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Azov Sea overnight and in the morning on Dec. 5.

The ministry’s claim couldn't be independently verified.

Over the recent months, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.

A strike on Crimea on Nov. 10 resulted in the sinking of two Russian high-speed landing crafts by a Ukrainian surface drone.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.