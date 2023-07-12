Update: Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia injures 18, including 6 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 18 people, including six children, were injured in a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on July 12.

According to official sources, the city's residential area has been hit around 1 p.m. with an unidentified Russian projectile.

At the moment, nine women, three men, and six children are known to be among the injured, Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Suspilne News reported that none of the wounded children are in serious condition.

On July 11, an 85-year-old man was killed in an artillery strike against Huliapole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Malashko said.