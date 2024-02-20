Media: OSCE will hold a special meeting on anniversary of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a special meeting on Feb. 23 to highlight the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine the following day, Ukrinform reported on Feb. 20.

"At the request of the Ukrainian delegation, the Maltese presidency will convene a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Friday on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine," Ukraine's delegation announced.

The OSCE Permanent Council is the principal decision-making body for the day-to-day operational work of the OSCE. Council meetings take place once a week in Vienna, Austria.

The UN General Assembly is also scheduled to 'discuss the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine' this Friday. The Security Council will hold an open debate on Ukraine the same day.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine requested the Security Council debate with the support of Slovenia. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to make a speech.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.