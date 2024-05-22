Skip to content
Media: Italian Defense Minister reportedly hospitalized

by Dmytro Basmat May 22, 2024 3:37 AM 1 min read
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on the TV program Porta a Porta in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was reportedly hospitalized on May 21 after falling ill during a meeting of the Italian Supreme Defense Council, multiple Italian media outlets reported.

Crosetto, 60, was reportedly taken by ambulance to San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome after suffering from chest pains, RAI news reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Monitoring is ongoing and updates were not immediately available on Crosetto's condition.

Earlier this February, Crosetto was hospitalized with suspected pericarditis after suffering severe chest pains, Reuters reported.

Pericarditis is the inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain, but is not usually considered serious.

Following the news of his hospitalization, various Italian politicians wished Crosetto a speedy recovery on social media.

"Come on Guido! We look forward to seeing you soon," Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on social media.

Italian defense minister rules out sending troops to Ukraine, says the discussion ‘increases tensions’
Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, published on May 4.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
