Media: Italian Defense Minister reportedly hospitalized

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was reportedly hospitalized on May 21 after falling ill during a meeting of the Italian Supreme Defense Council, multiple Italian media outlets reported.

Crosetto, 60, was reportedly taken by ambulance to San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome after suffering from chest pains, RAI news reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Monitoring is ongoing and updates were not immediately available on Crosetto's condition.

Earlier this February, Crosetto was hospitalized with suspected pericarditis after suffering severe chest pains, Reuters reported.

Pericarditis is the inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain, but is not usually considered serious.

Following the news of his hospitalization, various Italian politicians wished Crosetto a speedy recovery on social media.

"Come on Guido! We look forward to seeing you soon," Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on social media.



