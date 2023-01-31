Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Incumbent top official at Ukraine's Defense Ministry supported Russia in Crimea.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 6:32 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Liyev, an incumbent top official at Ukraine's Defense Ministry, has supported Russia and its proxies in Ukraine's annexed Crimea peninsula, according to media reports.

The Defense Ministry and Liyev have not commented on the reports yet. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The media reports were cited on Jan. 31 by Vitaly Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board.

Liyev has been acting head of the Defense Ministry's department in charge of developing the country's armament capabilities and procuring weapons since the summer of 2022.

Liyev has a controversial background.

In 2006 he organized protests against the Ukrainian Navy when Ukraine had a dispute with Russia over the division of the Soviet Black Sea Fleet, according to media reports cited by Shaninin.

He was also Crimea's tourism minister under pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych.

In 2013 Liyev was awarded a medal by the head of the Russian imperial house and wrote "I serve my homeland!" in an apparent reference to Russia, according to a Liyev post on social media cited by Shabunin.

In March 2014, when Crimea had already been invaded by Russian troops, Liyev called for "legalizing" Russia's fake referendum on the status of Crimea and holding it under joint Ukrainian-Russian supervision, according to an interview with Liyev published by Hromadske television. He also identified himself as "mentally Russian" in the interview.

He was fired from his ministerial position by the illegal Russian occupation government in Crimea in 2014 but promised to help the occupation authorities, according to media reports cited by Shabunin.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has fallen under criticism amid a corruption scandal earlier in January.

On Jan. 23, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said that it had begun investigating possible corruption in the Defense Ministry’s food procurement.

The statement followed an investigation by Ukrainian news outlet ZN.UA, which alleged that the Defense Ministry was buying food for soldiers at inflated prices, indicating a possible corruption scheme. The ministry denied the accusations.

Who are officials ousted in Zelensky's largest reshuffle since start of full-scale war?
The Kyiv Independent


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.