Media: Explosions, fire reported in Russian-occupied Makiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sounds of explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 19, with local Telegram channels publishing footage of black smoke rising above the city.

Makiivka, a major industrial center, has been occupied by Russia since the start of Moscow's aggression in Donbas in 2014.

Claims appeared in Telegram channels that air defense was active in the city, and that a local oil depot came under an attack. There is no information on casualties or damages at the moment.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian nor Russian occupation officials have not yet commented on the reports.

The Ukrainian military does not usually comment on alleged attacks in Russian-occupied or Russian territory.

Multiple strikes on oil depots in Russia, including in Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, have been reported in recent months.