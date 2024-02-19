Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast
Media: Explosions, fire reported in Russian-occupied Makiivka

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2024 12:55 PM 1 min read
Alleged footage of smoke rising above Russian occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 19, 2024. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty / Telegram)
Sounds of explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 19, with local Telegram channels publishing footage of black smoke rising above the city.

Makiivka, a major industrial center, has been occupied by Russia since the start of Moscow's aggression in Donbas in 2014.

Claims appeared in Telegram channels that air defense was active in the city, and that a local oil depot came under an attack. There is no information on casualties or damages at the moment.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian nor Russian occupation officials have not yet commented on the reports.

The Ukrainian military does not usually comment on alleged attacks in Russian-occupied or Russian territory.

Multiple strikes on oil depots in Russia, including in Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, have been reported in recent months.

Russia takes Avdiivka at steep price, as Ukraine forced to face shortcomings
The capture of Avdiivka is Russia’s first major achievement in nine months, but it doesn’t leave any side looking good. For Russia, it was a Pyrrhic victory that consumed an army’s worth of equipment and killed or mangled estimated tens of thousands of Russian men to capture
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
