Mayor: Russians shell residential area in occupied town in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 8:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevhen Ryshchuk, mayor of the town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, said on Jan. 22 that Russian troops had shelled the town several times, damaging a school.

As a result of the explosions, windows of nearby buildings were shattered. No casualties were reported.

In late December, a woman was killed as a result of Russia's shelling of the town, the mayor reported.

Russian troops have also been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
