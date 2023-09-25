Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lviv mayor: Energy grid fortified, prepared for winter

by Lance Luo September 26, 2023 1:59 AM 2 min read
People walk in the old town in Lviv, Ukraine on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lviv’s energy infrastructure is better protected this year by air defenses and the city’s electricity and heating supplies are adequately stocked for winter, mayor Andriy Sadovy told local news outlet Zaxid.net.

Last year, Russian missile and drone strikes inflicted substantial damage to Ukraine’s energy grid. Major urban areas including Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv experienced rolling electricity blackouts and loss of heating.

"We have 1,500 shelters with suitable stoves, fully equipped, with firewood and other necessities. Every school has these stoves, all community medical facilities have a triple protection system in terms of energy supply and heat supply,” Sadovy told Channel 24.

As the cold weather approaches, Russia resumed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching a massive missile strike overnight on Sept. 21, killing and injuring civilians. It marked the first mass strike on energy infrastructure in six months, state energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Despite the confidence in Lviv’s energy situation this year, Sadovy urged residents to prepare for a challenging winter.

“Today, the enemy uses new technology. Previously, one drone flew to one object, now we see 30 drones flying to one object. Of course, our anti-aircraft system destroys most of them, but it is impossible to shoot down all of them. We need to prepare for a very difficult winter,” the mayor said.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
