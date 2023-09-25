Lviv mayor: Energy grid fortified, prepared for winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lviv’s energy infrastructure is better protected this year by air defenses and the city’s electricity and heating supplies are adequately stocked for winter, mayor Andriy Sadovy told local news outlet Zaxid.net.

Last year, Russian missile and drone strikes inflicted substantial damage to Ukraine’s energy grid. Major urban areas including Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv experienced rolling electricity blackouts and loss of heating.

"We have 1,500 shelters with suitable stoves, fully equipped, with firewood and other necessities. Every school has these stoves, all community medical facilities have a triple protection system in terms of energy supply and heat supply,” Sadovy told Channel 24.

As the cold weather approaches, Russia resumed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching a massive missile strike overnight on Sept. 21, killing and injuring civilians. It marked the first mass strike on energy infrastructure in six months, state energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Despite the confidence in Lviv’s energy situation this year, Sadovy urged residents to prepare for a challenging winter.

“Today, the enemy uses new technology. Previously, one drone flew to one object, now we see 30 drones flying to one object. Of course, our anti-aircraft system destroys most of them, but it is impossible to shoot down all of them. We need to prepare for a very difficult winter,” the mayor said.