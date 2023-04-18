Lukashenko meets in Minsk with leader of Russian proxy regime in Donetsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko met in Minsk with Denis Pushilin, leader of Russia's proxy administration in occupied Donetsk Oblast, according to a Belarusian state media report on April 18.

Lukashenko allegedly asked Pushilin how Belarus could provide "assistance in the restoration and normalization of people's lives."

However, Lukashenko did not propose any kind of military aid. Rather, he spoke of the need to "revive industrial enterprises, agriculture."

Belarus has not formally entered Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, but Lukashenko has permitted Russian troops to be stationed there and for Russia to launch missile and drone attacks at Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

In mid-April, Lukashenko told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that he wanted Russia to defend Belarus "as its own territory" if the country was attacked.