Lukashenko meets in Minsk with leader of Russian proxy regime in Donetsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 3:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko met in Minsk with Denis Pushilin, leader of Russia's proxy administration in occupied Donetsk Oblast, according to a Belarusian state media report on April 18.

Lukashenko allegedly asked Pushilin how Belarus could provide "assistance in the restoration and normalization of people's lives."

However, Lukashenko did not propose any kind of military aid. Rather, he spoke of the need to "revive industrial enterprises, agriculture."

Belarus has not formally entered Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, but Lukashenko has permitted Russian troops to be stationed there and for Russia to launch missile and drone attacks at Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

In mid-April, Lukashenko told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that he wanted Russia to defend Belarus "as its own territory" if the country was attacked.

Belarus in 2022: War, death, and a very grim place
Belarus entered 2022 gobbled in its ongoing political crisis and finished it as an accomplice in an unprovoked and brutal Russian aggression toward Ukraine. Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko conceded his country’s sovereignty to Russia, becoming entirely reliant on President Vladimir Putin’s wi…
Kyiv IndependentTeah Pelechaty
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
