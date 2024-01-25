Skip to content
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 2:10 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrives in Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2024. (Gabrielius Landsbergis / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced on social media that he arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 25.

"I am back in the capital city of the most inspirational Europeans I ever met, finding out how Lithuania can help even more," Landsbergis posted on X.

Lithuania is one of Ukraine's strongest allies and Landsbergis last visited Kyiv in October 2023. The same month, Landsbergis urged other EU countries to stop saying that they will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes," arguing that it should be replaced by "supporting Ukraine to its victory."

"If we are unable to say this, it is because there are other options in our mind, and the only other option is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's victory," Landsbergis said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lithuania on Jan. 10 as part of a visit to the Baltic states.

During Zelensky's visit, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced Vilnius would provide Kyiv with long-term support worth 200 million euros ($219 million).

Nauseda came to Kyiv for Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 24, 2023.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
