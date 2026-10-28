Lavrov to travel to US for G20 meeting amid warming Washington-Moscow ties

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Atlanta this week, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Oct. 28.

Zakharova said the Russian delegation will use the two-day meeting, held from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, to "promote Russian ideas, aimed at strengthening the foundations of a multipolar world."

The news comes amid preparations for trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi in November, part of Washington's push to revive peace negotiations.

It also coincides with news of several tankers carrying Russian diesel already heading to New York after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Moscow on Oct. 9.

Trump may also be considering further sanctions relief for Russia and more deals, several Ukrainian and U.S. officials familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent, signaling continued thaw in Russia-U.S. ties.

Lavrov has been under U.S. sanctions since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment regarding Lavrov's visit.

"Not everyone in Washington is pleased with the planned visit of the Russian delegation," said Zakharova, pointing out supposed difficulties Russian officials have traveling abroad.

Nonetheless, Lavrov and the delegation are set to fly in the next 24 hours as most issues were resolved "literally at the last minute," added Zakharova.