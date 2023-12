This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-backed Telegram channels posted a photo of a strong fire in the town of Shchyolkovo near Moscow around midnight on Sept. 27. The fire allegedly erupted in an industrial area west of the city.

Local residents are suggesting explosions rang out before a large pillar of fire erupted into the air.

Later reports allege that fire started in the area of the "Chkalovsky"military airfield.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify these reports.