Land Forces chief says Ukrainian troops may soon encircle Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops keep advancing on the flanks and are approaching a "tactical encirclement" of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces, reported on May 21.

The Third Assault Brigade reported an advance in the area of 1,730 by 700 meters near Bakhmut on May 21.

Syrskyi also said that Ukraine’s military controls an “insignificant” part of Bakhmut, but this foothold would be sufficient to enter the ruined city “if the situation changed.”

Ukraine has denied Russia's claims that it had captured the embattled city of Bakhmut.

“The situation is difficult but it's under control,” Syrskyi said.