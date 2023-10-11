Kyiv to cultivate homegrown drone industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government plans to support the country’s domestic military-industrial complex and drone manufacturing capabilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 10.

“The government simplified the import of drones as much as possible and expanded the list of military and dual-use goods that can be imported without the permission of the State Service for Export Control. We have removed bureaucratic obstacles for the procurement of Ukrainian drones,” he said.

Inexpensive unmanned machines have transformed the battlefield on land, in the air, and out at sea, and granted Ukraine new capabilities to defend its territory.

Earlier this year, Ukraine launched the Marichka, an underwater naval drone that can carry a 200 kilogram warhead, and announced the creation of a special seaborne drone unit.

For 2024, the Ukrainian government has allocated the equivalent of $1.5 billion for domestic arms manufacturing, with the majority intended for drone production.