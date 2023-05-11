Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrinform: National police database includes over 200,000 Russian soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 2:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Niebytov said the national police database “War Criminals” includes information about over 200,000 Russian soldiers in an interview with the Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform.

According to Niebytov, the Kyiv oblast police contributed information on over 5,600 individuals to the base to be used by the war crime investigators.

Niebytov also referenced the help from international partners, such as International Criminal Court, Interpol, French, and American experts, in documenting and investigating Russian war crimes.

Two mobile DNA laboratories purchased with the support of the Howard Buffet Foundation, for example, helped with the expediency of the analysis results. During the recent missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, the laboratories helped to identify 11 of the victims.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 191 bodies remain unidentified and 281 people are considered missing in Kyiv Oblast, according to Niebytov.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
