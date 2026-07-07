Kyiv Independent partners with The Atlantic to offer members an exclusive subscription discount

Starting in June, the Kyiv Independent partnered with The Atlantic to offer members based in continental Europe an exclusive discount on a digital subscription.

The Kyiv Independent is constantly thinking of ways to better serve its community. With that in mind, the newsroom began building partnerships with publishers who share its dedication to independent journalism — expanding members' access to trusted voices beyond Ukraine.

The first such partnership is with The Atlantic — a publication dedicated to fearless, fact-checked, and independent journalism. The choice was straightforward: according to community surveys, The Atlantic was one of the most-read publications among Kyiv Independent members. That alignment made the partnership a natural fit.

Since 1857, The Atlantic has pursued rigorous journalism that serves the public interest. Its readers access deep reporting and sharp analysis from writers including Anne Applebaum, whose work examines the lure of authoritarianism; Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer, who cover the Trump administration, politics in Washington, and have interviewed Donald Trump on multiple occasions; and Josh Tyrangiel, who reports on artificial intelligence and the future of work.

Kyiv Independent members now receive $30 off a yearlong digital subscription to The Atlantic, granting unlimited access to its articles, audio, podcasts, and more. This benefit is available to members based in continental Europe, as part of The Atlantic's European expansion.

A digital subscription provides unlimited access across any device — including The Atlantic's iOS and Android app — along with 12 magazine issues in PDF, narrated articles, podcasts, and the full digital archive dating back to 1857. Subscribers also receive gift articles to share and access to exclusive events, including screenings and Q&As.

"Partnering with The Kyiv Independent feels especially meaningful because our organizations share a belief in the value of rigorous, independent journalism, and in serving the readers who make that work possible. We’re proud to collaborate on an offer that connects Kyiv Independent readers with The Atlantic’s reporting," said Megha Garibaldi, Chief Growth Officer of The Atlantic.

"We are excited to partner with The Atlantic, a publication we deeply respect, and to offer our community members a new benefit as a gesture of appreciation for their support," said Zakhar Protsiuk, COO of the Kyiv Independent.

The Atlantic partnership joins a growing suite of member perks at the Kyiv Independent, including exclusive newsletters and behind-the-scenes updates, weekly Ukrainian lessons, ad-free reading, access to a members-only Discord community, invitations to informal offline events when team members travel to your city, and an opportunity to get even closer to Ukraine via a How to Help Ukraine newsletter.

To explore membership benefits and support the Kyiv Independent, become a member today.