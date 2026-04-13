Kyiv Independent holds an exhibition and documentary screening in Copenhagen

The Kyiv Independent and Ukraine House in Denmark are proud to announce a two-day cultural event featuring the opening of the exhibition "The War They Live," and a special screening of the investigative documentary "Curated Theft."

Location: Ukraine House in Denmark

Event Schedule

Day 1: Exhibition Opening & Guided Tour

Date: 16 April

16 April Time: 18:00

18:00 Details: Join the creators for a guided tour of the exhibition

Join the creators for a guided tour of the exhibition Registration link: https://tr.ee/JaC9TC

Day 2: Documentary Screening & Discussion

Date: 17 April

17 April Time: 18:00

18:00 Details: A special screening of "Curated Theft" followed by a discussion "Documenting the War"

A special screening of "Curated Theft" followed by a discussion "Documenting the War" Registration link: https://tr.ee/OspecI

Team members you can meet: Irynka Hromotska, photo editor and exhibition curator, Yevheniia Motorevska, head of the War Crimes Investigations Unit, Serhii Melnychenko, photographer and exhibition creator.

Exhibition 'The War They Live'

Curated by the Kyiv Independent’s photo editor Irynka Hromotska in collaboration with photographer Serhii Melnychenko, this project offers an intimate, first-person archive of the war.

In early 2025, Melnychenko distributed 25 disposable film cameras to soldiers across the front line. The resulting exhibition is a snapshot from within the war through the eyes of the people who live it. Visitors will get a chance to explore authentic photographs and physical artefacts.

Documentary Screening 'Curated Theft'

Following the exhibition opening, the Kyiv Independent will present an investigation into the largest heist in Europe since World War II.

Led by Yevheniia Motorevska and the War Crimes Investigations Unit, the film investigates the systematic looting of Kherson.

In late 2022, as Russian forces retreated, they seized over 33,000 artifacts from the Kherson Art Museum and the Museum of Local History. The stolen treasures include Scythian, Gothic, and Sarmatian gold.

While official investigations have seen little progress and Moscow keeps the operation classified, Motorevska’s investigation aimed to uncover who orchestrated the theft and where these stolen collections are today.

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