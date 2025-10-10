Kyiv Independent celebrates 1 year of the Explaining Ukraine newsletter with Kate Tsurkan

This month marks one year of the Kyiv Independent’s Explaining Ukraine weekly newsletter on Ukrainian history, literature, and culture, written by culture reporter Kate Tsurkan.

Launched as a personal initiative to bring more cultural depth to our coverage, our Explaining Ukraine newsletter has grown into a vibrant community of over 35,000 subscribers, reaching the first 10,000 in just three months.

This newsletter covers a wide range of Ukrainian topics, including history, culture, notable writers and cultural figures, the challenges Ukrainian authors faced during the Soviet and Tsarist eras, explorations of sexuality, new intellectual currents, and much more.

Kate has also explored pivotal moments in Ukrainian history — from the assassination of military leader Stepan Petliura to Olha of Kyiv’s legendary revenge against the Drevlians. She also highlights lesser-known Ukrainian literary gems, such as Marko Vovchok’s powerful short stories on the plight of Ukrainian serfs.

The newsletter is also deeply personal. As an American who has lived in Ukraine for many years and married into Ukrainian society, Kate shares reflections from her own life, including navigating religious traditions while she, a Roman Catholic, baptized her daughter in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

“I decided to start this newsletter because I saw a gap in cultural content on our site,” says Kate. “The response has been incredible. Readers are engaged, curious, and always eager to learn more.”

Subscribers also enjoy bonus content through a dedicated Discord channel, where Kate offers music, film, and book recommendations.

Some audience favorites:

About Lesia Ukrainka — feminism, emancipation, women's struggle, and sexuality

About translating Ukrainian literature

About Hetman Mazepa and the Baturyn Massacre

About superstitions and Konotop witches

A special highlight from the past year was a guest edition authored by fellow culture reporter Artur Korniienko, who is currently serving in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. His contribution brought a unique perspective from a journalist turned soldier, and we hope to feature more of his writing in the future.

As Explaining Ukraine newsletter enters its second year, Kate remains committed to showcasing the richness of Ukrainian culture — past and present — and deepening global understanding of the country beyond the headlines.

