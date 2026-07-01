Kyiv, Bucharest open direct line of communication after Russian drone struck Romania

Ukraine and Romania have opened a direct line of communication in an effort to prevent future drone incursions into the country, Romanian President Nicusor Dan told outlet News Ro on June 30.

The two sides have held talks at various levels, and a direct line of communication was created so that several decision makers do not need to be consulted in a similar situation, Dan said.

Romania's Defense Ministry is still investigating incidents involving an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and a naval drone, he added.

Two people were injured after a Russian Shahed-type drone struck a residential building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati on May 29.

Got an opinion on anything you've read in the Kyiv Independent so far?

and it may appear in our Letters section. Send it to letters@kyivindependent.com and it may appear in our Letters section. SUBMIT AN OPINION

On May 31, Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed that the weapon that struck a residential building in Galati overnight on May 29 was a Russian Geran-2 (Shahed-type) drone.

"The evidence identified at the scene is structurally and functionally identical to those recovered... in previous incidents involving Geran-2 type unmanned aerial vehicles," the country's Defense Ministry said.

On June 5, a stray Ukrainian naval drone exploded in the Romanian Black Sea Port of Constanta, without causing casualties. Ukraine said the vessel drifted to the Romanian coast after being hit by electronic interference.

In response, Romania's Defense Minister Radu Miruta proposed asking Kyiv to program its drones to self-destruct if they go out of control and head toward Romanian territorial waters, Romanian media reported on June 11.