Kremlin spokesman claims Ukraine largely 'demilitarized'

by Igor Kossov June 17, 2023 11:35 PM 1 min read
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov walks after a meeting with African leaders at the Konstantin Palace in Strelna on June 17, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin press secretary Dmitriy Peskov claimed that Russia's goal of "demilitarizing" Ukraine was largely completed.

Speaking to RT Arabic, an offshoot of Russia's propaganda media outlet, Peskov said that Ukraine was "highly militarized" at the start of the full-scale invasion but now it was using "fewer and fewer of its own weapons," increasingly relying on weapons provided by the West.

"Demilitarization" and "denazification" were two insincere excuses that the Kremlin used to invade Ukraine in a war of territorial and ethnocidal aggression in February 2022.

Peskov also claimed that NATO countries are forcing their way into the "conflict." He then echoed a discredited notion that Russia is defending the safety of Donbas residents, whom it has killed and ordered to fight in huge numbers.

Russia's own abundance of weapons has been dwindling, with Ukrainian Armed Forces saying that it's been steadily using less and less artillery. Russia's been pulling out older and older vehicles to try to sustain its invasion.

Author: Igor Kossov
