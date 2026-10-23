Kremlin-seized German company Metro AG transfers 1 billion rubles to Russian military without approval

Almost one month after being placed under the Kremlin's control, German wholesale food retailer Metro AG announced on Oct. 23 that its Russian subsidiary had donated 1 billion rubles (11.1 million euros/ $12.4 million) to support Russian forces without the company's approval.

On Sept. 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian subsidiary of Metro AG under the Kremlin's control.

Metro AG responded on Oct. 23, saying it did not approve the donations.

"The decision by Metro Russia to donate to the Russian organization “All-Russia People's Front” was neither coordinated with Metro AG nor authorized or approved by Metro AG," the company said in a press release. "Since Metro Russia was placed under forced temporary administration as of September 28, Metro AG no longer has operational control over Metro Russia and has no influence over its operational decisions."

The Russian-controlled Metro transferred money to Russia's "People's Front. All for Victory!" fund. The funds "will be used to purchase equipment needed by soldiers on the front lines," according to a press release from the Russian company.

Metro AG is one of the world’s largest retailers, specializing in food wholesale and food distribution to restaurants and hotels. Metro AG first entered the Russian market in 2001 and operated 91 wholesale stores, employing around 9,000 employees in the country.

Moscow has seized Russian subsidiaries of Western companies throughout the war.

On Sept. 17, Putin signed a decree confiscating the assets of several international companies, including Nestle and Auchan. Other companies placed under Russian government management include Bati Logistics, FM Logistics, and Le Monlid LLC.

According to Deutsche Welle, other foreign companies taken over by the Kremlin in Russia have been used to donate to the "People's Front" fund.

In 2026, the fund received 1.5 billion rubles from Poland's Can-Pack, 1 billion rubles from the Dutch firm Akzo Nobel, and 600 million rubles from Denmark's Rockwool after all companies were placed under Russian control.