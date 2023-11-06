Judge injured in Ternopil Oblast car accident dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lidiia Kviatkovska, a judge who was wounded in a fatal car accident in Ternopil Oblast on Oct. 29, died in the hospital due to her injuries, local judicial administration authorities announced on Nov. 6.

Kviatkovska, a judge of the Chortkiv district court, had worked in Ukraine's judiciary for 30 years, Ternopil Oblast's Territorial Administration of the State Judicial Administration said.

Kviatkovska was in the car with her son, lawyer Dmytro Kviatkovskyi, when he drove into another lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a police spokesperson.

The other vehicle's driver died on the spot, and five people were hospitalized with fractures and other injuries, including Kviatkovska's son and a four-year-old girl.

The lives of those injured are not in danger, Serhii Kretsa, the police spokesperson in Ternopil Oblast, told Ukrainska Pravda.