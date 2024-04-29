Skip to content
News Feed, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

by Kateryna Denisova April 29, 2024 3:10 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on April 29, 2024. (Jens Stoltenberg/X)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on April 29 for a previously unannounced visit.

Stoltenberg's third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russia's invasion took place amid a deteriorated situation on the battlefield.

Stoltenberg said that almost seven-month delay in U.S. assistance for Kyiv "has had real consequences." Due to the lack of artillery shells and air defenses, Ukraine lost a key front-line city of Avdiivka in February and retreated west from the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast in late April.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed with Stoltenberg further cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, and "the real unification of our forces."

"Ukraine and the alliance have reached the highest level of relations since our independence, but not the highest possible," Zelensky said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
