NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on April 29 for a previously unannounced visit.

Stoltenberg's third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russia's invasion took place amid a deteriorated situation on the battlefield.

Stoltenberg said that almost seven-month delay in U.S. assistance for Kyiv "has had real consequences." Due to the lack of artillery shells and air defenses, Ukraine lost a key front-line city of Avdiivka in February and retreated west from the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast in late April.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed with Stoltenberg further cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, and "the real unification of our forces."

"Ukraine and the alliance have reached the highest level of relations since our independence, but not the highest possible," Zelensky said.