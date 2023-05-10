ISW: Russia's latest mass strikes likely attempt to portray it deters Ukraine counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be trying to launch an "almost daily" series of missile strikes against Ukraine to create an impression it's hindering the upcoming counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War said on May 9.

However, the strikes are "likely not significantly constraining Ukrainian actions" as Russian troops appear to be more concentrated on maintaining a regular series of missile attacks than their actual effectiveness.

According to the ISW, it is demonstrated by Russia continuing missile strikes at a smaller scale than during its fall-winter campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure when Russian forces used to fire up to 100 missiles in one strike.

Since late April, Russia has intensified large-scale series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

In the latest mass attack, Russian troops launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine overnight on May 9, according to the Ukrainian military. One civilian was reportedly injured.