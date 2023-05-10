Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russia's latest mass strikes likely attempt to portray it deters Ukraine counteroffensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 9:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be trying to launch an "almost daily" series of missile strikes against Ukraine to create an impression it's hindering the upcoming counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War said on May 9.

However, the strikes are "likely not significantly constraining Ukrainian actions" as Russian troops appear to be more concentrated on maintaining a regular series of missile attacks than their actual effectiveness.

According to the ISW, it is demonstrated by Russia continuing missile strikes at a smaller scale than during its fall-winter campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure when Russian forces used to fire up to 100 missiles in one strike.

Since late April, Russia has intensified large-scale series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

In the latest mass attack, Russian troops launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine overnight on May 9, according to the Ukrainian military. One civilian was reportedly injured.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
