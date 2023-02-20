Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russia likely lacks resources to increase the scale of offensive in Luhansk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 9:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Challenges in replacing equipment and limited reserves show a likely lack of resources to increase the intensity of the Russian winter offensive in Luhansk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 19.

“Russian tank losses have been enormous in this war, amounting to the equivalent of around 16 tank regiments worth, which is likely hindering Russia’s ability to reconstitute its tank units rapidly,” the report said.

The challenges in replacing equipment combined with the existing pattern of Russian deployments suggest limitations on the possible surprise introduction of large Russian reserves in Luhansk Oblast or elsewhere.

The D.C.-based think tank offered an example of logistical challenges, claiming Russian forces are unable to repair modernized S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems near the frontlines. Instead, they have to send them to manufacturing plants in Russia, according to Ukrainian military officials cited in the report.

On Feb. 19, Russian forces likely secured gains in the northern suburbs of Bakhmut and in the eastern outskirts of the city, according to the report. In its Feb. 17 report, ISW deemed it unlikely that Russia will meet its goal of capturing Bakhmut by Feb. 24.

Zelensky about Bakhmut: 'It's hard, but we are holding on'
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.