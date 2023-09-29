Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russians to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paralympics

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 5:30 PM 2 min read
A sportsground of a kindergarten is seen following Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Sept. 9, 2022. (Anna Myroniuk)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russians will be able to compete as individual or neutral athletes at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Sept. 29.

The IPC voted in favor of a partial suspension of National Paralympic Committee of Russia, after a motion to fully suspend the Russian NPC was rejected.

While 65 members of the IPC voted for the full suspension of Russia, with 74 voted against this motion, and 13 abstained.

The next vote saw 90 members vote in favor of a partial suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee, with 56 against, and six abstentions. This allows Russian athletes to compete, but not under the Russian flag.

Both the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees were previously suspended at an Extraordinary General Assembly of the IPC in November 2022.

The membership status of Belarus will be discussed later on Sept. 29.

On Sept. 26, the Ukrainian Association of Football condemned the decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to return Russia's U17 teams to international competitions and said Ukraine would boycott games involving Russia.

The Ukrainian Association called for preserving the previous decision by UEFA and the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) not to allow the participation of Russian teams in international matches.

Many Russian athletes have a direct affiliation with the Russian military and National Guard, according to Ukrainian investigative journalists from Slidstvo.Info.

Ukraine’s sports minister: As Russia kills our athletes, it’s not the time to allow Russians back to international sports
Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded before the International Olympics Committee’s announcement on allowing some Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in Olympic qualification tournaments. Following the executive board meeting on March 28, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) rec…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.