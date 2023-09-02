Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Interior Ministry: Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church priest charged with inciting religious hatred in Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet September 2, 2023 6:17 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A priest of the Moscow-tied Ukrainian Orthodox Church was served a "notice of suspicion" for inciting religious hatred, the Interior Ministry reported on Sept. 2.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the National Police found materials constituting propaganda when searching the Ovrutsk-Korosten and Zhytomyr eparchies, ecclesiastical units in Eastern Christianity equivalent to a diocese in the West, in June 2023, the ministry said.

The Interior Ministry did not mention the name of the priest but said he was a parson of the parish in the Ovrutsk-Korosten eparchy, located in central Zhytomyr Oblast.  

The SBU said on Sept. 2 that the priest, on orders of his metropolitan bishop, distributed pro-Kremlin brochures that portrayed Russia's war against Ukraine as an "internal civil conflict" and denied Russia's armed aggression. The leaflets also promoted hostility toward other religious denominations.

According to the SBU, the metropolitan was also charged with inciting religious hatred in a separate case in early July.

The priest faces a monetary penalty or up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Ukraine has two main Orthodox churches, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine (Kyiv Patriarchate). The Moscow-controlled church has 53 eparchies in Ukraine.

Since November last year, Ukraine's law enforcement has raided several premises of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The SBU alleges that the church is at the heart of "subversive activities by Russian special services."

The Moscow-affiliated church already lost its lease at one of the main Eastern Orthodox shrines known as the Kyiv Pecherk Lavra when it expired in January, and the Ukrainian government opted not to renew.

However, the church's agreement on using another part of the ancient monastery, signed during the term of ousted President Viktor Yanukovych, did not specify an end date. Ukrainian authorities are currently checking the legality of its lease.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (Kyiv Patriarchate) held a Christmas service at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine's main Orthodox monastery, for the first time on Jan. 7.

Since its foundation as a cave monastery in 1051, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra has been a distinguished center of Eastern Orthodox Christianity.

Kyivan Rus, then and now
Kyivan Rus was one of the most developed states of medieval Europe, lasting from around the late ninth to the mid-thirteenth century. It played a significant role in the history of the continent and the future East Slavic nations. The territories of Kyivan Rus included much of modern-day Ukraine, B…
The Kyiv IndependentKyiv Independent
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.