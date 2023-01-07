Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Intelligence: Russia may re-launch mobilization of conscripts on Jan. 15.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 6:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning to launch a new wave of mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Jan. 15, Andriy Chernyak, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, said on Jan. 7.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, a draft decree on the mobilization is already circulating.

Chernyak also said Russia is planning to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January.

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, earlier said the conscripts would likely be sent to the front lines in the east and south of Ukraine and would be part of renewed Russian offensives in the spring and summer.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned Russians in a video address on Dec. 30 that Russia’s leadership was preparing a new wave of mobilization and plannned to close the border within a week.

On Dec. 30, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said in an interview with the BBC that Russia was planning a new wave of mobilization starting Jan. 5 due to a lack of manpower.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying in early December that he saw no reason for another round of conscription.

But according to recent reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.

Estonia’s intelligence chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 6 that mobilization in Russia had never actually stopped.

Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 men on Sept. 21.

On Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35.

Putin claimed on Oct. 31 that the mobilization was over but didn't sign any decree to officially end it.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.