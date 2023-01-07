Intelligence: Russia may re-launch mobilization of conscripts on Jan. 15.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning to launch a new wave of mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Jan. 15, Andriy Chernyak, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, said on Jan. 7.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, a draft decree on the mobilization is already circulating.

Chernyak also said Russia is planning to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January.

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, earlier said the conscripts would likely be sent to the front lines in the east and south of Ukraine and would be part of renewed Russian offensives in the spring and summer.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned Russians in a video address on Dec. 30 that Russia’s leadership was preparing a new wave of mobilization and plannned to close the border within a week.

On Dec. 30, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said in an interview with the BBC that Russia was planning a new wave of mobilization starting Jan. 5 due to a lack of manpower.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying in early December that he saw no reason for another round of conscription.

But according to recent reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.

Estonia’s intelligence chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 6 that mobilization in Russia had never actually stopped.

Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 men on Sept. 21.

On Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35.

Putin claimed on Oct. 31 that the mobilization was over but didn't sign any decree to officially end it.