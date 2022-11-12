Intelligence: Russia, Iran prepare deal for ballistic missile supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Military Intelligence said on Nov. 12 that Moscow and Tehran are preparing the draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Russian shortage of modern weapons due to the Western sanctions is pushing Moscow to purchase weapons from world pariahs, according to Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

"This summer Russia signed a contract with Iran to supply about 1,750 drones of two types, Shahed and Mohajer. The first batch, which was delivered to Russia, was about 350 drones, the second was about 250,” he said.

Earlier on Oct. 16, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed U.S. and allied security officials, that Iran is preparing the first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles for Russia.

Since early October, Russia has been using Iranian-made weapons to launch massive attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 30-40% of the country's energy system has been damaged since then.

On Nov. 7, Zelensky said that Russia would likely launch more massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As Moscow stocks up on weapons from Iran, Ukraine has repeatedly called on allies to help strengthen its air defense.

Pentagon announced on Nov. 10 the authorization of security assistance valued at up to $400 million "to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs." This will include missiles for Hawk air defense systems and four Avenger air defense systems.

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed on Nov. 8 that Ukraine had received two NASAMS air defense systems, which are already being used on the battlefield.

