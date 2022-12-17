Intelligence: Iran resupplies Russia with new batch of kamikaze drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces resumed attacks against Ukraine using Iranian kamikaze drones, said Andrii Yusov, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman.

He added that Iran shipped a new batch of Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones. The new batch is relatively small, Yusov said, without providing details on the shipped drones’ quantity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that Russia had ordered over 2,400 Iranian-made attack drones.

Meanwhile, Iran hasn’t supplied Russian with ballistic missiles, according to military intelligence.

According to Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Russia is also preparing to manufacture Iranian loitering munition domestically.

Since September, Russia has started using Iranian-made drones against Ukraine, unleashing assaults on civilian energy sites around the country. In December, the EU and Canada sanctioned Iran for supplying Russia with drones.