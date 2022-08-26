ISW: Russian occupation administrators continue taking measures to mitigate challenges to their authority

This audio is created with AI assistance

In its latest assessment, the U.S. think tank said that Ukrainian forces keep targeting Russian lines of communication and logistics with ranged weapons and aircraft. Russian occupation authorities are continuing to face challenges to their administrative abilities in occupied areas. Russian and proxy authorities are also continuing efforts to facilitate the integration of educational systems in occupied Ukraine into the Russian system. The experts cited the Ukrainian Resistance Center which reported that Russian authorities are offering Ukrainian parents a one-time 10,000-ruble ($165) payment if they apply to send their children to Russian-run schools in occupied Ukraine.