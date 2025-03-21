The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Incoming IOC president plans talks on Russia’s possible Olympic reinstatement, media reports

by Olena Goncharova March 22, 2025 1:31 AM 2 min read
A banner featuring bloodied Olympic rings and the hashtag #boycottssiansport hangs on the fence of an outdoor sports ground while boys play basketball in Lviv, Ukraine on March 11, 2023. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn /AFP via Getty Images)
Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has said that she opposes banning countries from the Olympics over conflicts.

In an interview with Sky News, she questioned why Russia remains singled out while conflicts continue in other regions, particularly in Africa. Coventry announced plans to establish a task force to create a framework for handling such situations, arguing that all athletes should be able to compete.

Coventry's approach contrasts with the policies of outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach, who oversaw restrictions on Russian athletes following the invasion.

"...Ultimately, I believe that it's best for our movement to ensure that we have all athletes represented," she told Sky News.

Her stance raises concerns about Russia’s potential return to the Olympics.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes could only compete as neutrals in the Paris 2024 Games. Now, with the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo less than a year away, Coventry has signaled her intention to discuss Russia’s reinstatement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated her on her victory, further fueling speculation about the IOC’s direction under her leadership.

"We are waiting, in this era of a new leader, for the Olympic movement to become stronger, more independent and more prosperous and that Russia will return to the Olympic podium," Russia's sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev wrote on Telegram on March 20.

Author: Olena Goncharova

