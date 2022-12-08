Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ICRC visits Ukrainian, Russian POWs, inspects living conditions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2022 2:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported on Dec. 8 that it had met with the prisoners of war held in the custody of both countries to inspect their living conditions and provide them with books, personal hygiene items, blankets, and warm clothing. “We are able to check how prisoners of war are being treated and to make sure families receive updates,” said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The ICRC has conducted two visits to Ukrainian and Russian detainees in the last two weeks and is planning more by the end of the month, according to the report.The Committee added that all POWs have the right to regular meetings with ICRC delegates under the Third Geneva Convention.

“While the recent visits are important to progress, the ICRC must be granted unimpeded access to see all prisoners of war repeatedly and in private, wherever they are held,” reads the report.

In a statement on Oct. 14, the ICRC said it had been barred access from thousands of captives in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

The day before, Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, said that Ukraine demanded for the ICRC to send a mission to the prison in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian POWs had been killed by an explosion on July 29.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.