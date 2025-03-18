This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine must be included in all future negotiations regarding steps to end Russia's full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a virtual press conference on March 18.

Zelensky's comments followed a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who discussed the possibilities of a temporary ceasefire. Afterwards, Washington and Moscow announced that they planned to hold negotiations in the Middle East "immediately."

"I don't want to offend anyone, but I don't want us to be on Putin's menu," Zelensky said.

"We are not a salad ... We are an independent state. Without us, I think it's wrong to negotiate."

In his call with Trump, Putin said he was prepared to accept a 30-day pause on all attacks targeting energy infrastructure — a proposal Zelensky signaled he was willing to accept, once Kyiv was briefed on the details.

Following the call, the White House and the Kremlin issued separate statements both affirming plans to hold peace negotiations in the Middle East. The talks will focus on the energy sector ceasefire and steps towards implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Ukraine supports any proposals that lead to a just peace, Zelensky said, and must not be excluded from these negotiations.

"We must understand what is going on. ... Because in this war, there are two sides. Russia and Ukraine. And without Ukraine, it seems to me that it is hopeless to negotiate."

Zelensky also said that Putin's rejection of the first U.S. ceasefire plan — a 30-day cessation of all hostilities, which Ukraine agreed to on March 11 — illustrated Russia's disinterest in ending the war.

"If you didn't want to continue the war on March 11, the numbers would probably be different," he said.

"And the numbers are as follows: 1342 KABs, eight rockets, 580 Shaheds, 44 Lancets, 250 other strikes. Not on the battlefield — we are talking about everything, about civilian infrastructure."

Zelensky said that despite Putin's demand that Ukraine stop receiving military aid in order to advance a ceasefire agreement, Kyiv expects its allies to continue providing security assistance. He also confirmed Putin's announcement that Ukraine and Russia would each exchange 175 prisoners on March 19.