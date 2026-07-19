Hungary's president reluctantly agrees to step down amid push from Magyar

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok on July 18 agreed to step down from his role, signing off on constitutional changes that would end his term on July 20, while maintaining criticism of the push.

"The next President of Hungary will be the President who violated the constitutional values. The institution of the President of the Republic and the principle of power distribution have been trampled on for the sake of power," Sulyok said, condemning the constitutional amendment.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his Tisza party won a majority in the country's April elections, ousting former leader Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party after 16 years in power.

Magyar has described Sulyok as an ally of the ousted leader and accused him of covering up abuses of power by the Orban regime.

Hungary's government, led by Magyar, has taken a more pro-European position than its predecessors. Orban was widely regarded as one of the most Russia-friendly leaders in Europe.

Magyar had previously given Sulyok until May 31 to resign. After the president remained in his role, Hungary's parliament pushed through constitutional amendments that could have led to impeachment proceedings if Sulyok did not sign off.

"Following ratification by Tamas Sulyok, the final obstacle has been cleared, allowing our joint decisions to enter into force. The current presidential term has been brought to an end, the Constitutional Court is freed from political influence, judicial self-governance is strengthened, and the constitutional basis for establishing the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office has been created," Magyar said in a post to X.

The constitutional amendment will also establish a term limit of 12 years for members of Hungary's parliament.

The country's national assembly must now elect a new president within 30 days, Magyar said, adding that "Agnes Forsthoffer, Speaker of the National Assembly, will temporarily discharge the duties of the presidency."