Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Oil, Lukoil, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine
Edit post

Hungary, Slovakia seek EU consultations with Ukraine following ban on Lukoil transit

by Kateryna Denisova July 22, 2024 7:23 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Lukoil fuel storage facility is being seen near Sofia Airport in Sofia, Bulgaria, on June 11, 2024. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hungary and Slovakia have asked the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine after Kyiv hardened sanctions against Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, which led to a halt in supplies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on July 22.

Ukraine strengthened sanctions against Lukoil in June 2024, effectively removing the possibility that Ukraine can be a transit country for the company's oil. Yet, Kyiv's ban does not apply to other Russian oil exporters who still use the pipeline.

The restrictions have created supply shortages in Budapest, which depends on Russia for 70% of its oil supply, with Lukoil providing half of that volume, according to Politico.

"The Commission has three days to execute our request, after which we will bring the issue to court," Szijjarto told journalists in Brussels.

He called Ukraine's decision "an unacceptable move," which "violates the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement."

Kyiv is yet to comment on the Hungarian minister's remarks.

Lukoil is one of several Russian companies that supply oil to Hungary and Slovakia through the southern part of the Druzhba Pipeline in Ukraine. On July 18, the transit stopped.

Hungary has remained Russia's closest ally within the EU and has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, opposed sanctions on Russia, and undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine.

Hungary takes helm of Council of EU. Should Ukraine be worried?
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on July 2, in what became his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The visit came two days into Hungary’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, also known as the Council of Ministers. The
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.