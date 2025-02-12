Hungarian deputy FM arrives in Ukraine, demands explanation for 'slander campaign'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar criticized Ukrainian officials for a so-called "slanderous campaign" against Hungary in a visit to Kyiv on Feb. 11.

Hungarian authorities have criticized Ukraine in the past, often repeating Kremlin propaganda. Budapest is regarded as Moscow's key ally in the European Union.

Hungarian intelligence services have evidence of a "slanderous campaign against Hungary" backed by Ukraine, Magyar claimed in a Facebook post.

"The government will protect the country from all attempts at external influence, as there is nothing more important to us than the interests of Hungary," he said.

Magyar did not cite evidence to support his allegations of a Ukrainian-backed slander campaign against Hungary. He said he was in Kyiv to ask Ukrainian authorities for "explanations" and to discuss Budapest's "possible response."

Magyar also accused Ukraine of restricting the rights of Hungarians living in Zakarpattia Oblast, a border region with Hungary.

Budapest has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against the Hungarian ethnic minority concentrated in southwestern Ukraine, an accusation that the Ukrainian government denies.

Hungary feels it has been stabbed in the back after coordinating humanitarian support for Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Magyar said.

The Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blocked aid to Kyiv, delayed sanctions against Moscow, and downplayed Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Russia's other key ally in Europe, Slovakia, has also recently accused Ukraine of backing a hostile campaign to disrupt the government. Both Hungary and Slovakia are heavily reliant on Russian gas, which Ukraine recently stopped transporting to Europea via its territory.