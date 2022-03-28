Hollywood honors Ukraine at 94th Academy Awards.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stars of the film industry honored Ukraine with a moment of silence at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27 urging viewers around the world to help. “We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read one of the cards that appeared on screen during the ceremony. “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more.”