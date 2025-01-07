Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Anti-corruption, Corruption, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Asset declarations
Edit post

Head of Ukraine's Customs Service suspected of failing to declare over $100,000 in assets

by Dmytro Basmat January 7, 2025 4:01 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Wads of cash are shown after being seized by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau. (NABU/web)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement agents are investigating Serhiy Zvyagintsev, the interim head of Ukraine's State Customs Service, over suspicions that Zvyagintsev failed to declare a home near Kyiv, that has been evaluated to be worth over $100,000, the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Jan. 6.

Investigators believe that Zvyagintsev and his family are the actual owners of a 236 square meter home, as well as an adjacent plot of land, on the outskirts of Kyiv that is registered under Zvyagintsev's father-in-law.

Investigators allege that Zvyagintsev failed to declare the assets between 2021 and 2023.

The system of compulsory asset declarations was originally instituted as part of the country's fight against corruption following the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution. At the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the requirement for submitting e-declarations was suspended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in October 2023 to resume asset declarations for officials and immediately make them publicly accessible.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) re-opened access to the asset declaration system in December 2023.

An investigation, conducted by NABU as well as the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) is ongoing as Zvyagintsev faces charges under Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day; 3,800 North Korean troops killed, injured in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 6: * Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day, Navy claims * 3,800 North Korean troops killed or injured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says * Ukraine’s position in Kursk Oblast important for possible negotiations, Blinken says * Zelensky offered…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.