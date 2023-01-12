Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 6:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Huliaipole, killing a woman and injuring a man overnight on Jan. 12.

Following the attack, multiple buildings, including residential ones, caught fire, Starukh said.

On Jan. 10, Starukh said there had already been more than 600 Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the start of the year, including shelling and missile attacks. Four people have been killed since Jan. 1.

Russia has partially occupied Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the early days of the full-scale invasion.

It was one of the four oblasts Russia claimed to have annexed following sham referendums in September, despite not controlling the entire oblast.

There have been murmurings that Ukraine's next counteroffensive could be to retake occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Forbes reported in early December that artillery activity near Huliaipole and Polohy in the oblast could be a sign that Ukraine’s fourth counteroffensive might be imminent.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.