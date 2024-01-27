Skip to content
Governor: 5 bodies found under rubble of destroyed building in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 9:05 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Niu-York on Jan. 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of five people were removed from the rubble of a destroyed house in the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Jan. 27.

Three people were injured and five people were trapped under the rubble after a Russian attack on the village on Jan. 15, Governor Filashkin reported at the time.

The bodies taken from the rubble nearly two weeks later are reportedly likely those of the people who were trapped after the attack.

Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village and launched a missile that hit the third floor of the building, causing the entrance to collapse.

"This is another cynical Russian attack on the civilian population," Filashkin had written on Telegram.

The village of Niu-York lies in the front-line Toretsk community, a common target of Russian strikes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
