Russia has attacked Kherson Oblast 55 times over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on July 26. Two people have been killed and three others injured, he said.

According to Prokudin, Russia fired 300 projectiles in total, from tanks, aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, artillery weapons and drones.

Russian forces targeted residential areas and agricultural infrastructure, including a farm in the region's Kakhovka district.