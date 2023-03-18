Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 3 Russian drones hit non-residential buildings in Lviv Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2023 12:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Six Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones attacked Lviv Oblast at around 1 a.m. on March 18, reported regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi. Ukraine’s air defense shot down three drones while three others hit some non-residential buildings in the town of Yavoriv, Kozytskyi said.

There were no casualties, according to the governor.

Late on March 17, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Ukraine, with explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the air defense had shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made drones.

According to the military, Russia launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak reported. Two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused severe damage, the governor said.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones over Kyiv, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

Ukraine war latest: ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin, Russia's Bakhmut offensives 'lowest since January'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.