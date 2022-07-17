Governor: 2 villages in Luhansk Oblast remain under Ukrainian control.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian troops had been capturing one of them several times only to be pushed back by the Ukrainian forces, preventing them from reaching their goal of taking the whole region. Haidai didn't specify the names of the villages, but he had previously reported that Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianka villages in Luhansk Oblast “continue to hold the defense.”