Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured 7 others over the past 24 hours, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on June 9.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed and four people were injured in the village of Maksymilianivka.

Two people were also injured in the city of Toretsk and another in the village of Yasna Poliana, which is located a little under 10 kilometers to the west of the city of Kramatorsk.

The Prosecutor General's Office wrote late on June 8 that the victims in Maksymilianivka and Toretsk were in their homes when Russian forces started shelling.

Victims sustained shrapnel injuries to the head, limbs, and chest. Among the injured are a 61-year-old man and five women aged between 52 and 71 years, all currently under medical supervision.

The ensuing explosions damaged a commercial establishment, medical facilities, warehouses, agricultural buildings, and other objects, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

According to Kyrylenko, 1,555 people have been killed and 3,667 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of Russia's all-out war.

However, these casualty numbers don't include occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, since they're impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers in Donetsk Oblast are much higher.