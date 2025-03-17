The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany delivers Gepard air defenses, shells, drones, other aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek March 17, 2025 2:27 PM 1 min read
German anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard photographed at the Putlos military training area in Schleswig-Holstein on Aug. 25. 2022. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has provided three Gepard anti-aircraft systems with 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 24 mine protection vehicles, and other defense aid to Ukraine in its latest round of aid deliveries announced on March 17.

Berlin is Ukraine's largest military donor in Europe, second only to the U.S. in terms of defense assistance provided.

The new delivery included 5,000 155 mm artillery shells, 2,000 122 mm shells, 8,000 120 mm mortar shells, and ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and IRIS-T air defense systems.

Ukraine has also received fresh support in unmanned systems, including 50 Vector reconnaissance drones, 30 Gereon RCS tracked drones, and 30 drone detection systems.

The latest tranche further included small arms, first aid kits, demining equipment, and border protection equipment.

Germany initially allocated around 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion) in defense assistance to Ukraine in 2025. Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz held up an additional 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) proposed by his coalition partners, but his incoming successor, Friedrich Merz, pledged to push the package through.

