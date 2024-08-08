Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine may use German-supplied equipment in Kursk Oblast, Bundestag defense committee chair says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2024 6:54 PM 2 min read
Marcus Faber, Member of the Bundestag, speaks before a special session of the Bundestag's Defense Committee in Berlin on March 7, 2022. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German-supplied equipment may be used in Ukraine's "completely legitimate" incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Bundestag's Defense Committee Chair Marcus Faber said on Aug. 8 after Russia claimed that German armored personnel vehicles were involved in the operation.

"With the handover to Ukraine, these are Ukrainian weapons," Faber told German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, specifying that this applies to all material, including Leopard 2 tanks.  

"With the Russian attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone. The use of the weapons is subject to the provisions of international law."

Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil that were described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a large-scale provocation."

Kyiv has largely refused to comment on the operation in Kursk Oblast, which takes place just as Russia is ramping up attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Faber also posted on X that Ukraine's incursion "forces Russia to withdraw forces from the east" and is "completely legitimate and makes military sense."

"Ukraine is proving its ability to act" and is showing the Russian population that Russia's "war of aggression concerns them too, not just the Ukrainians," he said.

"Anyone who starts a war of aggression against their neighboring country is also turning their own territory into a war zone."

"We can only wish the Ukrainian defenders every success, including in Kursk," Faber said.

"The more successful they are, the sooner the Kremlin will understand that there is nothing to be gained in Ukraine."

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Ukraine’s unprecedented attack on Kursk Oblast brings war back to Russian soil
Russian sovereign territory is once again under attack after Ukrainian forces launched an ambitious operation across the state border in Kursk Oblast in large numbers on Aug. 6. This time, the attack is led not primarily by small units of pro-Ukraine Russian nationals and other assorted foreign for…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.